MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS High Income Municipal Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 776,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 299,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

