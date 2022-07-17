MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on July 29th

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0226 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of MGF opened at $3.52 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $4.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76.
About MFS Government Markets Income Trust
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
