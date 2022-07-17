Mettalex Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $129,312.00 (MTLX)

Mettalex (MTLX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Mettalex has a total market capitalization of $183,495.88 and $129,312.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mettalex has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mettalex coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000766 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00032794 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00021816 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001923 BTC.
Mettalex Profile
Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com.
Buying and Selling Mettalex
