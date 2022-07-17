MetLife (NYSE:MET) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Barclays

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MET. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.36.

Shares of MET opened at $59.03 on Wednesday. MetLife has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.47. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MetLife will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MET. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,023,714,000 after buying an additional 300,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,548,000 after buying an additional 396,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,221,000 after buying an additional 250,932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 93.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,713,000 after buying an additional 5,499,871 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,368,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

