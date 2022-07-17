MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,368,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in MetLife by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,620,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,395 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,461,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in MetLife by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,290,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,668,000 after acquiring an additional 898,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MetLife by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,816,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,987,000 after acquiring an additional 858,096 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $59.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.