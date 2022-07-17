MetaHash (MHC) Market Cap Reaches $6.32 Million

#MetaHash (MHC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. #MetaHash has a market cap of $6.32 million and $7,638.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00034713 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022277 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001855 BTC.
#MetaHash Coin Profile
#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,548,167,279 coins and its circulating supply is 3,376,927,054 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash.
Buying and Selling #MetaHash
