Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) & Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Financial Review

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$2.45 million ($0.14) -41.07 Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$43.24 million ($0.90) -1.10

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corvus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

55.9% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals N/A -16.12% -15.43% Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A -41.15% -36.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and Corvus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merrimack Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Corvus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $6.38, indicating a potential upside of 543.29%. Given Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corvus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers. The company also develops CPI-818, a covalent inhibitor of ITK, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial to treat patients with various malignant T-cell lymphomas, as well as designed to inhibit the proliferation of certain malignant T-cells; and Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with either advanced or refractory renal cell cancer. Its preclinical stage products include CPI-182, an antibody designed to block inflammation and myeloid suppression; and CPI-935, an adenosine A2B receptor antagonist to prevent fibrosis. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Angel Pharmaceuticals for the development its pipeline of targeted investigational medicines. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

