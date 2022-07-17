Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Boosted by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRK opened at $94.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $240.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Cowen increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

