Melone Private Wealth LLC Sells 8,455 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Melone Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,455 shares during the quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USHY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 11,422 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 35,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90.

