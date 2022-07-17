Melone Private Wealth LLC Has $742,000 Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Melone Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,852,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 28,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $229.87 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.82.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

