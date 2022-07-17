Melone Private Wealth LLC Has $574,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Melone Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SPIB opened at $32.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.97. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.