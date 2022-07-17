Melone Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Melone Private Wealth LLC grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,823 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 619,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after buying an additional 67,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 133,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $407,000.

BYM opened at $13.12 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

