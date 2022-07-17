Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Short Interest Update

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the June 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMIZF. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Meliá Hotels International from €8.30 ($8.30) to €8.80 ($8.80) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Meliá Hotels International from €8.50 ($8.50) to €8.10 ($8.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.45.

Meliá Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMIZF traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 994. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37. Meliá Hotels International has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $8.37.

Meliá Hotels International Company Profile

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

