Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Update

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 679,400 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the June 15th total of 391,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 91.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research upgraded Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of MHSDF stock remained flat at $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92.

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation, operation, and maintenance of cable television, internet, and telephone signal distribution systems. It operates through Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Other segments. The company operates cable television systems in various states of Mexico; and offers high-speed Internet services to residential and commercial customers, as well as digital fixed telephony services to residential and commercial customers.

