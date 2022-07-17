mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Short Interest Update

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the June 15th total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on mdf commerce from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on mdf commerce from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

mdf commerce stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $1.28. 8,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996. mdf commerce has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

