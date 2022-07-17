McDonald Partners LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,147 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,843 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Oracle by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,589 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Oracle by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $70.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.78. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.