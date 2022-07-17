McDonald Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000. Honeywell International makes up approximately 0.9% of McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 86,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $172.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.87 and a 200-day moving average of $189.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.23.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

