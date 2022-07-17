McDonald Partners LLC Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.50. The company has a market capitalization of $154.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

