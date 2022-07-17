McDonald Partners LLC Invests $1.57 Million in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,943,000 after acquiring an additional 183,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,448,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,583,000 after purchasing an additional 474,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.