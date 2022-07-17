McDonald Partners LLC Increases Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 7,508.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,150 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,320 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,728 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 3.2 %

CLF stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLF shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

