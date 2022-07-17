McDonald Partners LLC Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

McDonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 149,185.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,886 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.1% of McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $248.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.90 and a 200-day moving average of $238.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.