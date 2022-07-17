McDonald Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

McDonald Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4,108.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,682 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $146.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.34. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

