McDonald Partners LLC Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

McDonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 225.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. State Street Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after buying an additional 869,827 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,713,058,000 after purchasing an additional 790,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,618,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,821,210,000 after purchasing an additional 189,864 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,015,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,531,154,000 after purchasing an additional 257,910 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,478,185,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of UNH opened at $529.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $493.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company has a market cap of $497.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Raymond James raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $577.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.95.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

