McDonald Partners LLC Buys 90,596 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

McDonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 35,950.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,848 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,596 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.41. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.74) to GBX 225 ($2.68) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.