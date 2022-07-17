McDonald Partners LLC Acquires 1,773 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $291.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.23. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

