Mate (MATE) Market Capitalization Tops $955.87

Mate (MATE) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 17th. One Mate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Mate has a total market cap of $955.87 and approximately $60.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mate has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00037880 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00021733 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002076 BTC.
Mate Profile
Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Mate
Receive News & Updates for Mate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.