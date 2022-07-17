Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.4% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $44,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $332.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $323.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.87. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.55.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

