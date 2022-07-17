Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Marin Software Price Performance

Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $12.46.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.