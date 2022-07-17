Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Update

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the June 15th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Marfrig Global Foods Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRRTY opened at $2.34 on Friday. Marfrig Global Foods has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $5.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Marfrig Global Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

About Marfrig Global Foods

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

