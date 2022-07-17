Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Update

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the June 15th total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Wexford Capital Lp bought 25,102 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $58,989.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,363,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,553,151.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 40,584 shares of company stock valued at $92,892. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mammoth Energy Services Stock Down 0.9 %
TUSK stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.29.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 46.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%.
About Mammoth Energy Services
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.
