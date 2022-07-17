Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Short Interest Down 60.9% in June

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 825,100 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the June 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maiden

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Maiden by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Maiden during the fourth quarter worth about $1,202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Maiden by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Maiden during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Maiden by 21.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maiden Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MHLD remained flat at $2.14 during trading hours on Friday. 176,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $186.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. Maiden has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $3.59.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.74 million during the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.76%.

About Maiden

(Get Rating)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

Further Reading

