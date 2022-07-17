MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.32.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAG shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

MAG Silver Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$14.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.05. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$13.60 and a 1 year high of C$26.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.94 and a quick ratio of 13.25.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.08). Research analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

