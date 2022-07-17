Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LUNMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from SEK 106 to SEK 97 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.37.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of LUNMF opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $991.10 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 27.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0701 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.74%.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also

