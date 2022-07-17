Loki (LOKI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.72 Million

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loki has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,980.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.64 or 0.06423252 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00024936 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00267224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00094074 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.62 or 0.00655950 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.72 or 0.00537235 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog. Loki’s official website is loki.network.

Buying and Selling Loki

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

