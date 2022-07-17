LOCGame Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $63,119.00 (LOCG)

LOCGame (LOCG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One LOCGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. LOCGame has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $63,119.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LOCGame has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00048861 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001656 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00022059 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001797 BTC.
About LOCGame
LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame.
LOCGame Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for LOCGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LOCGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.