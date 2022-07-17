Lobstex 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 142.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lobstex has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $703,066.56 and approximately $1.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,606,862 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

