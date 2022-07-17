Lition Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (LIT)

Lition (LIT) traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 17th. One Lition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lition has a market capitalization of $55,368.28 and approximately $157.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lition has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lition Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

