Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) PT Lowered to $220.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Lithia Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $398.20.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 2.8 %

LAD stock opened at $280.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.25. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $252.56 and a fifty-two week high of $387.63.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 46.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.00%.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,487,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,487,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,840 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $2,314,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $803,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,276,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 130,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 46,994 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

