Liquity USD (LUSD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $558,566.00

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $177.58 million and approximately $558,566.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00004840 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Liquity USD Profile

LUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 172,882,761 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

