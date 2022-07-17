LINKA (LINKA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,386.00

LINKA (LINKA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. LINKA has a total market cap of $743,177.70 and $1,386.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,210.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009002 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io.

Buying and Selling LINKA

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars.

