Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Short Interest Up 118.1% in June

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a growth of 118.1% from the June 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Linde Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $7.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.98. 2,318,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,674,171. The company has a market capitalization of $139.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. Linde has a 52-week low of $265.12 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.95.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Linde

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,790,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,626,729,000 after acquiring an additional 125,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,202,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,102,629,000 after acquiring an additional 159,464 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,695,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,376,207,000 after acquiring an additional 552,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,317 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.80.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

