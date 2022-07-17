LikeCoin (LIKE) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.16 Million

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $5,372.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,271.61 or 0.99918427 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008969 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,126,461,245 coins. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LikeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

