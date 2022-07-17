Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13), reports. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Lexaria Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3,960.36% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%.

Lexaria Bioscience Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LEXX traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. 6,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,469. Lexaria Bioscience has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexaria Bioscience

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of Lexaria Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. Its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream by promoting effective oral delivery. The company's DehydraTECH has demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by 5-10x and in some instances with cannabinoids by 27x compared to standard industry formulations, reduce time of onset from 1 – 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), PDE5 inhibitors, and others.

