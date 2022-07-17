Latitude Advisors LLC Takes Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1,930.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 538,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,065,000 after buying an additional 511,901 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $24,224,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,864,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,170,000 after buying an additional 326,552 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 254.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 420,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,621,000 after buying an additional 302,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 285.1% in the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 344,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after buying an additional 254,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, Director Maureen Mitchell acquired 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maureen Mitchell purchased 520 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $25,225.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average of $52.96. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

