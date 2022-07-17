Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 73,944 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4,365.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,944 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 3.1% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $159.01 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $158.22 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.06.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

