Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 2,433 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in IQVIA by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in IQVIA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in IQVIA by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQV opened at $219.08 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.67 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.88.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.19.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

