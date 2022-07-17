Latitude Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in American Electric Power by 4,837.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.98.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $180,570.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,330.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock worth $2,140,463. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $95.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.25.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

