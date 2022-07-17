Latitude Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,727 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after acquiring an additional 869,827 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,058,000 after buying an additional 790,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,618,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,821,210,000 after buying an additional 189,864 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,015,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,531,154,000 after buying an additional 257,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,478,185,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 5.4 %

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.95.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $529.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $497.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $493.73 and a 200 day moving average of $493.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

