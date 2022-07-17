Latitude Advisors LLC Buys 11,671 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in CSX by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 30,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Trading Up 2.4 %

CSX stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Insider Activity at CSX

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

