Latitude Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $192.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

